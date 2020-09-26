INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Will Make Delhi's Water Supply as Good as in Developed Countries, Says Arvind Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal also informed that the Delhi government was in talks with UP, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for increasing water availability in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government would make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries and it is hiring a consultant for this purpose. He also dismissed allegations that water supply in Delhi was being privatised.

”Some opposition leaders are saying water supply in Delhi is being privatised. It can never happen and I assure you this,” the chief minister said. ”We are hiring a consultant to tell us how to improve water supply management and ensure that not even a drop of water is wasted,” Kejriwal said during a digital press conference.

He said that in the capital cities of developed nations, water is available round-the-clock with proper pressure and there is no need for a submersible pump. ”We will make it happen in Delhi. The city’s water supply will be as good as in developed nations,” Kejriwal said, adding that accountability should be fixed for each drop of water and there should not be any wastage.

The chief minister also informed the press briefing the Delhi government was in talks with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for increasing water availability in the national capital.

Next Story
Loading