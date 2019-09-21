Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Will Make Sure Nobody's Citizenship is Impacted because of Religion': Amit Shah on NRC

The home minister said the government was "ready to speak to all Muslim organisations with an open heart".

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
'Will Make Sure Nobody's Citizenship is Impacted because of Religion': Amit Shah on NRC
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Loading...

New Delhi: Allaying apprehensions over any country-wide NRC exercise, Amit Shah said on Saturday that it will be ensured that nobody is harassed because of their religion, according to Muslim outfit Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, which met the Union Home Minister here.

A joint delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind called on Shah at his residence and issued a statement later.

The home minister said the government was "ready to speak to all Muslim organisations with an open heart".

According to the statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind General Secretary Mehmood Madani told Shah that they might have differences with the government on several issues but they are with it on all matters of national interest.

Shah assured the delegation that there will be no impact on Kashmiri culture because of the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, the statement said.

Madani told Shah that "attempts are being made to harass Muslims in Assam" through NRC exercise in the state, and the Home Minister's statement that National Register of Citizens would be updated across the country is being presented as a "threat", the statement said.

It said that Shah responded by saying, "Nobody should be scared about NRC. Regarding Assam, we have said we will provide free legal aid to the people who have been excluded from the final NRC list."

"As far as implementing NRC across the country is concerned, name me one country where this exercise has not taken place. We will make sure nobody's citizenship is impacted because of their religion," the statement Shah as saying.

