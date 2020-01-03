Take the pledge to vote

'Will Make Yamuna So Clean People Can Take Dip In It': Arvind Kejriwal's Bizarre Promise Draws BJP Ire

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's promise saying that if the Delhi government had the will to cleanup the Yamuna, it wouldn't have been as polluted.

January 3, 2020
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said if re-elected, his government plans to make the Yamuna river so clean that people of the national capital can take dip in it. Addressing his fourth town hall meeting in East Delhi, Kejriwal said it will be the AAP government's priority in the next five years.

Kejriwal asked the audience, "Do you think we should clean the Yamuna?", which replied with a resounding yes. "In Yamuna, a lot of sewer water and industrial waste is flown. We have identified all of it," the chief minister said.

"I can say this with complete confidence that within next five years, Yamuna would be clean. Before next elections, you all would be able to take bath in the Yamuna, and I will take a dip along with you then. We will clean Yamuna to that level," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya hit out at the AAP chief saying that if the Delhi government had the will to clean up the Yamuna, it wouldn't have been as polluted.

"We organised the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj last year. Earlier, it (the water in the Ganga) was not so clean and pristine. You must have seen it during the Kumbh. It was the result of a strong will," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

