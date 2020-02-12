Will Manish Sisodia Remain Delhi’s Deputy CM? Arvind Kejriwal Offers Cryptic Response

New Delhi: After a landslide election victory, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal remained cryptic on whether Manish Sisodia would continue to remain his deputy in the new Delhi government.

Speaking to News18, Kejriwal was asked whether Sisodia would be Delhi’s deputy CM again, to which he refused to give a straight answer, choosing to play the waiting game. Everything will happen (in due time). Don’t worry,” he responded to the question with laughter.

While the AAP swept the Delhi election, Sisodia, one of Kejriwal’s most trusted lieutenants, had to survive tense moments as he was involved in a tough battle to retain his Patparganj seat.

Sisodia was also missing from the initial celebrations at the AAP headquarters as he was holed up inside the counting centre. At the end he managed to pull ahead and defeat BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin of over 2,000 votes.

Later, he took his position by Kejriwal’s side as the AAP took out a roadshow to the Hanuman Temple to celebrate the election result.

The question on Sisodia’s position was the only one that Kejriwal chose to evade in the interview as he called the AAP’s election victory a big day for people of Delhi and the birth of a “new kind of politics – the politics of work”.

“Building schools and hospitals gets one votes. This is very important,” the Delhi CM told News18, asserting that BJP’s efforts to polarise the electorate had not worked.

“I think our work has been praised by people. People’s lives have changed and they sent this message to people of the entire country,” he added, once again hinting at the party’s national ambitions after securing the third consecutive term in the Capital.

Kejriwal and his entire Cabinet will take oath of office on February 16. The ceremony will be held at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, and will be attended by CMs of several states, including Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray and Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Reddy.

