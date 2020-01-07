Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Will Move Court Seeking Removal of Security Cover': Jailed PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Iltija

Iltija said she was stopped by the security personnel posted at her house from leaving the premises when she wanted to visit her grandfather's grave at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

PTI

Updated:January 7, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
'Will Move Court Seeking Removal of Security Cover': Jailed PDP Leader Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Iltija
File photo of Iltija Mufti.

Srinagar: Accusing her security personnel of manhandling her to stop her from visiting her grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's grave on his fourth death anniversary, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of jailed PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday said she will seek removal of her security cover.

Iltija said she was stopped by the security personnel posted at her house from leaving the premises when she wanted to visit her grandfather's grave at Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

"Not only was I stopped but I was also manhandled by the security personnel who are supposedly posted for my protection. I have suffered bruises on my arms and legs," Iltija told PTI.

She said she will write to the Special Security Group's director to withdraw her security cover.

"If the security is not withdrawn within a couple of days, I will move court (for it)," she added.

Iltija said it was ironic that the Centre was making claims about normalcy in Kashmir but she could not visit the grave of her grandfather,a former home minister of the country.

The PDP had applied for permission to hold a prayer meeting at the Bijbehara grave of the former chief minister but it was denied.

Asked if anyone from the family was allowed to visit Sayeed's grave, Iltija said she did not know.

"Myself and my uncle Tassaduq Mufti were not allowed," she added.

Sayeed died on 7 January 2016 at AIIMS in Delhi after being admitted there briefly.

