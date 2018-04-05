English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Not Accept Project That Violates India's Sovereignty: MEA on China's OBOR
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity and no country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.
A general view of the port before the inauguration of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor port in Gwadar, Pakistan. (Photo:Reuters/Caren Firouz)
New Delhi: India on Thursday rejected reports alluding a possible cooperation with China on Beijing's mega 'One Belt One Road' (OBOR) venture, asserting that no country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also noted that India's position on OBOR/BRI was "clear and there is no change."
"The so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor' violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity," Kumar said.
India is of a firm belief that connectivity initiatives must be based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law, openness, transparency and equality, and must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity, the spokesperson said.
His comments came in response to media reports that New Delhi may refrain from opposing BRI in a blanket fashion for the time being and limit its opposition to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that violates India's sovereignty ahead of the SCO Summit, to be hosted by China in June.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be attending the summit along with leaders of other member countries.
