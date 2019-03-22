Will Not Give Up on Demand of Separate Constitution For Nagaland, Says Chief Negotiator in Indo-Naga Peace Talks

National Socialist Council of Nagaland's general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah on Thursday said that they are firm on their demand for a separate Naga national flag and a separate Constitution."We will not surrender our rights at any cost. If the Centre does not accept (it), there is no other way to resolve the political problem," Muivah, also the chief negotiator of the Indo-Naga peace talks said in his address on Thursday in Dimapur. He was speaking on the occasion of the 40th Naga Republic Day.Meanwhile, NSCN(IM) chairman Q Tuccu said that nothing is final on the Naga political issue until a negotiated political settlement is agreed upon based on the August 3, 2015, Framework Agreement.Tuccu, who was also a speaker at the event, said that it had taken the Centre decades to admit that the Indo-Naga issue is a political matter, not a military one and the realisation had brought the two parties to the negotiating table.“It is the foundation based on which a new relationship between the two entities will be established. Both parties are committed to abide by this (2015 Framework) Agreement,” Tuccu said, adding that the NSCN and Nagas are ready to create an understanding with their neighbours, keeping in mind each other’s histories.