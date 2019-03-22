English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Not Give Up on Demand of Separate Constitution For Nagaland, Says Chief Negotiator in Indo-Naga Peace Talks
National Socialist Council of Nagaland's general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah has said that they are firm on their demand for a separate Naga national flag and a separate Constitution.
File photo of Thuingaleng Muivah (Image:PTI).
Loading...
Guwahati: National Socialist Council of Nagaland's general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah on Thursday said that they are firm on their demand for a separate Naga national flag and a separate Constitution.
"We will not surrender our rights at any cost. If the Centre does not accept (it), there is no other way to resolve the political problem," Muivah, also the chief negotiator of the Indo-Naga peace talks said in his address on Thursday in Dimapur. He was speaking on the occasion of the 40th Naga Republic Day.
Meanwhile, NSCN(IM) chairman Q Tuccu said that nothing is final on the Naga political issue until a negotiated political settlement is agreed upon based on the August 3, 2015, Framework Agreement.
Tuccu, who was also a speaker at the event, said that it had taken the Centre decades to admit that the Indo-Naga issue is a political matter, not a military one and the realisation had brought the two parties to the negotiating table.
“It is the foundation based on which a new relationship between the two entities will be established. Both parties are committed to abide by this (2015 Framework) Agreement,” Tuccu said, adding that the NSCN and Nagas are ready to create an understanding with their neighbours, keeping in mind each other’s histories.
"We will not surrender our rights at any cost. If the Centre does not accept (it), there is no other way to resolve the political problem," Muivah, also the chief negotiator of the Indo-Naga peace talks said in his address on Thursday in Dimapur. He was speaking on the occasion of the 40th Naga Republic Day.
Meanwhile, NSCN(IM) chairman Q Tuccu said that nothing is final on the Naga political issue until a negotiated political settlement is agreed upon based on the August 3, 2015, Framework Agreement.
Tuccu, who was also a speaker at the event, said that it had taken the Centre decades to admit that the Indo-Naga issue is a political matter, not a military one and the realisation had brought the two parties to the negotiating table.
“It is the foundation based on which a new relationship between the two entities will be established. Both parties are committed to abide by this (2015 Framework) Agreement,” Tuccu said, adding that the NSCN and Nagas are ready to create an understanding with their neighbours, keeping in mind each other’s histories.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Zealand Women Don Headscarves to Support Muslims After Shootings
- Facebook Stored Millions of User Account Passwords in Plain Text, Which Its Own Employees Could Also Read
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
- From Madhuri Dixit to Priyanka Chopra, Here’s What Your Favourite Celebs Did This Holi
- Leviosa x Lumos: Scientists Have Found a Way To Levitate Objects Using Light
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results