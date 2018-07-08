English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Will Not Leave Country Till Proved Innocent': Shunted Moga SSP After Lookout Notice in Drug Case
Punjab Police's Vigilance Bureau had issued a lookout notice against Singh on Saturday in connection with a 2015 drug smuggling case.
Picture for Representation.
Moga: After a section of media reported that former Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh was likely to flee the country, the 'controversial' officer said on Sunday that he will not leave India until proven innocent and will voluntarily submit his passport with Chandigarh police.
In view of the reports, Punjab Police's Vigilance Bureau had issued a lookout notice against Singh on Saturday in connection with a 2015 drug smuggling case.
“I will voluntarily deposit my passport with IG Jatinder Singh Aulakh at the police headquarters in Chandigarh’s Sector 9 on Monday,” former Moga SSP told News18 Punjab, adding that he belongs to a family of martyrs and, hence, would never resort to cowardice.
“I am a loyal soldier of my country and will not run. Before joining the police, I was supposed to leave for Canada but Khalistan Commando Force terrorists attacked my house on August 2, 1991, killing my mother and sister. My brother-in-law, major HPS Sandhu, was conferred with Shaurya Chakra after he was killed in an ambush in Srinagar,” he said.
Singh assured that he would not go anywhere till the court passes a verdict in his case.
“I sold an ancestral property, owned by my father, to buy a plot in Mohali. It is all on record. Nothing is illegal. Unless and until the court asks me to leave India, I will not even travel out of Punjab,” the police officer said.
According to the 2015 FIR, some suspected drug smugglers had managed to get a clean chit in a chemical examination of certain drugs seized from them as a result of the complicity of the lab staff.
Inspector Inderjit, on being tipped off, called the lab staff for questioning, and instead of arresting the prime suspect, Jagdeep Singh, made him an approver in the case in consultation with Raj Jit Singh, then an SSP in Tarn Taran. There are also allegations that money was exchanged in the process.
Meanwhile, Moga has got its third SSP in a short span of time. Kamaljit Singh Dhillon, who had been shifted to Moga as Senior Superintendent of Police in place of Raj Jit Singh on July 2, was removed from the post in just a week.
The chief minister has taken the decision on his removal as inquiries, warranting disciplinary action against him, had been found to be pending, said a spokesperson.
