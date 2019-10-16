Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Will Not Vacate Office Following Eviction Notice from Administration: JNUSU

The students' union said 'the JNUSU belongs to 8,500 students and the administration is not in any authority to close down our spaces'.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 9:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Will Not Vacate Office Following Eviction Notice from Administration: JNUSU
File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday said it will not vacate its office following an eviction notice by the university administration.

Dean of Students (DoS), Professor Umesh Kadam, had sent a notice to the students' union on Tuesday asking them to vacate it. The JNUSU was not notified last year due to non-compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee Report and the matter is sub-judice. The newly-elected union is yet to be notified, he said in the notice.

"To prevent misuse of property, it is decided by the Competent Authority of the University that the said room shall be locked immediately and the same may be handed over to the JNUSU after notification of the same," according to the notice.

The union had been directed to vacate the office by 5 pm but they have not vacated it.

"Around 5 pm, the guards had come but we had gathered in large numbers and they could not do anything. We will not give away this office," said vice-president of the newly-elected union Saket Moon.

The students' union said "the JNUSU belongs to 8,500 students and the administration is not in any authority to close down our spaces".

"The office in Teflas is not a personal property of the DOS and is our symbol of the community's right to representation. We appeal to the student community to join hands and resist this diktat of the JNU administration to close down our spaces," it said.

However, there was no immediate reaction from Kadam.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh also alleged that the varsity administration had locked down Parthsarathy Rocks.

"This is OUTRAGEOUS ! The JNU Administration is crossing all limits. PSR has been locked down by the Administration. We will not allow locking down our spaces and snatching them away from us," she posted on Facebook.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram