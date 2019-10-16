Will Not Vacate Office Following Eviction Notice from Administration: JNUSU
The students' union said 'the JNUSU belongs to 8,500 students and the administration is not in any authority to close down our spaces'.
File Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University.
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday said it will not vacate its office following an eviction notice by the university administration.
Dean of Students (DoS), Professor Umesh Kadam, had sent a notice to the students' union on Tuesday asking them to vacate it. The JNUSU was not notified last year due to non-compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee Report and the matter is sub-judice. The newly-elected union is yet to be notified, he said in the notice.
"To prevent misuse of property, it is decided by the Competent Authority of the University that the said room shall be locked immediately and the same may be handed over to the JNUSU after notification of the same," according to the notice.
The union had been directed to vacate the office by 5 pm but they have not vacated it.
"Around 5 pm, the guards had come but we had gathered in large numbers and they could not do anything. We will not give away this office," said vice-president of the newly-elected union Saket Moon.
The students' union said "the JNUSU belongs to 8,500 students and the administration is not in any authority to close down our spaces".
"The office in Teflas is not a personal property of the DOS and is our symbol of the community's right to representation. We appeal to the student community to join hands and resist this diktat of the JNU administration to close down our spaces," it said.
However, there was no immediate reaction from Kadam.
JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh also alleged that the varsity administration had locked down Parthsarathy Rocks.
"This is OUTRAGEOUS ! The JNU Administration is crossing all limits. PSR has been locked down by the Administration. We will not allow locking down our spaces and snatching them away from us," she posted on Facebook.
