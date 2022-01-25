Will Omicron Variant Strike India's Villages Next? Expert Answers

Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist Dr Rajeev Jayadevan has said that the third wave of Covid-19 will hit the villages and rural areas in the next few weeks. The former President of the Indian Medical Association, Cochin, also said that even during the previous waves, the virus first hit the populated cities before heading to small towns and villages.

About the growing concerns of Omicron, experts say that the latest variant of Covid-19 may make its way to the rural parts of the country. Dr Rajeev said, “This is a trend which has been observed by all the nations."

“First, the areas with high population were impacted, and then a huge surge in fresh infections among the residents in villages was seen. If we look at the history of the epidemic of the last two years, no variant has been able to remain effective for too long. All variants had their impacts for a short time only. But yes, some sporadic cases may still prevail.”

He further said that the omicron will stay a bit longer as compared to the earlier variants. “The first wave originated from Wuhan and this third wave of Omicron variant has impacted the entire world. As per records, in March 2020, we were infected by a wave that came from Wuhan, and this year we are battling the Omicron wave. So this Omicron will remain for a few more days but the possibility of a delta variant prevailing in future is very less.”

And while both the variants are active, severe cases of Covid-19, as witnessed in the previous two waves, have fortunately not surfaced. However, the government and health authorities continue to advise people to use masks and follow social distancing norms.

