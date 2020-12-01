Will OnePlus 9E Join OnePlus 9 And OnePlus 9 Pro When They Launch Early Next Year?

OnePlus 9 series will probably be the next offering from Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus. As with every upcoming OnePlus smartphone launch, there is already a lot of interest in the OnePlus 9 series. A new rumour has now surfaced that says that OnePlus may include a third smartphone called OnePlus 9E in the OnePlus 9 series, alongside the vanilla OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The report says that the OnePlus 9E will be OnePlus' response to Samsung with the Chinese manufacturer offering a device in every possible price range.

The rumour comes from a tipster named Max Jambor who posted the information in a Voice blog post. Jambor says that there is to be a third device entering the OnePlus lineup for early 2021, tentatively called the OnePlus 9E. Nothing else is known about the speculated smartphone apart from the fact that it could be an entry-level device in the OnePlus 9 series, since that is also reported to be announced in early 2021. Jambor also says that OnePlus will probably remove some features and hardware components in order to keep the cost for the OnePlus 9E down.

OnePlus had announced its mid-range OnePlus Nord smartphone earlier this year. The Nord came as OnePlus' move to offer a more affordable entry-point into the company's ecosystem. Given that the OnePlus Nord series is already there as an affordable OnePlus device, it is unclear how OnePlus will position the OnePlus 9E. What is clear here is that OnePlus is also taking the mass approach and offering more smartphones in more price ranges. The company had also launched the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100 smartphones in October as the company's budget offerings.