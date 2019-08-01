'Will Order Food from Zomato Now', Chidambaram Backs Food Delivery App For Shutting Down Bigot

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said he will start ordering from Zomato after the food delivery company refused to resolve a customer's complaint about being assigned a Muslim delivery executive for his order.

"I have not ordered food so far, but I think I will do so now from Zomato," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

His response came after the company responded to its customer saying, "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion."

The tweet was liked by several thousands and 'Zomato' was trending on Twitter after the response.

On Tuesday night, a man had tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a "non-Hindu".

In a series of tweets, he also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato's customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers. The company stood its ground and flatly refused to change the delivery executive.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company's stand, with a firm message. "We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values," he tweeted.