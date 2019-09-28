'Brinksmanship Not Statesmanship': Day After Imran Khan's Nuke Face-off Threat, India Slams Pakistan at UN

New Delhi: Replying to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's UNGA address on Kashmir issue, first secretary to MEA Vidisha Maitra asked if Islamabad would acknowledge that it is the "only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN".

"Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only government in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list?" she asked.

Maitra's comment was aimed at global terrorists like Hafiz Saeed, whose organisation Jammat-ud-Dawa was banned in December 2008 by the United Nations Security Council after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed.

Further slamming Pakistan PM, Maitra said that for someone who was once a cricketer and believed in the gentleman's game, Friday's speech "bordered on crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel". "PM Imran Khan's threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship not statesmanship," she added.

"We would request you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history. Do not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971," Maitra said.

Khan on Friday had raised the Kashmir issue in his maiden address to the UN General Assembly and demanded that India must lift the "inhuman curfew" in Kashmir and release all "political prisoners".

In his speech that went on for about 50 minutes, far exceeding the 15-minute limit for UN speeches during the General Debate, Khan devoted half of his address to the Kashmir issue, warning that if there's face-off between two nuclear-armed neighbours, the consequences would be far beyond their borders.

His war rhetoric was in sharp contrast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's peace message from the same podium few minutes earlier in which he said India is a country, that has "given the world, not war, but Buddha's message of peace."

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, but New Delhi has asserted the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter". India's decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.

In his address to the UNGA, Khan spoke at length about India's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and criticised the government's move to put in place a communication lockdown.

He said India ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, flouting 11 resolutions of the UN Security Council, Simla agreement and its own Constitution. "What is the world community going to do. Is it going to appease a market of 1.2 billion, or is it going to stand up for justice and humanity," the Pakistani prime minister said.

"...This is the time to take action. And number one action must be that India must lift the inhuman curfew" in Kashmir, Khan said. "It must free all political prisoners," he added.

He went on to say that the world community must give the people of Kashmir the right of self determination. Asserting that the situation in Kashmir will deteriorate once India lifts the curfew, Khan said, "you hope for the best but be prepared for the worst."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.