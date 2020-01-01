‘Will Pay Rs 6,100 Myself’: Scooter Owner on Challan After Priyanka Gandhi's Pillion Ride

Lucknow: Rajdeep Singh, on whose two-wheeler party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had travelled to meet the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri in Lucknow on Sunday, said he will pay the challan of Rs 6,100 on his own.

The challan was issued for not wearing helmets. Neither Gandhi, who is entitled to Z+ security, nor Congress functionary Dheeraj Gurjar had their helmets while on their way to meet IPS officer SR Darapuri, who had been arrested in connection with the recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"I was going towards Polytechnic crossing when I saw Priyanka and Dheeraj Gurjar. Dheeraj requested for my scooter because Priyanka belongs to such a big family. I could not refuse to give her my vehicle. On December 29, I got to know about challan from the news. The challan amount was Rs 6,300. I will pay challan amount myself. I cannot take the challan amount from Priyanka or Congress," Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

When police stopped Gandhi’s convoy, she started walking and then rode pillion on a scooty before getting into her car again. They rode the scooty for almost 30 minutes to reach their destination, Congress sources said.

"Based on photographs we got from social media, two persons could be seen riding a two-wheeler without helmet. It was verified and revealed the two-wheeler was driven by Dheeraj Gurjar. Based on the details of the vehicle obtained from M-Parivahan (a mobile app containing details of vehicles), a challan was issued," said Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Poornendu Singh.

Dheeraj Gurjar drove the two-wheeler and Gandhi covered almost 2km in 30 minutes from Polytechnic Crossing to Munshipulia Crossing Saturday evening, the party sources said.

#WATCH Lucknow: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra travelled on a two-wheeler after she was stopped by police while she was on her way to meet family members of Former IPS officer SR Darapuri. pic.twitter.com/aKTo3hccfd — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

High drama had unfolded in Lucknow on Saturday evening when the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh (East) alleged that she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from visiting the residence of the retired IPS officer.

Gandhi told reporters the police action led to unnecessary traffic snarls. "There is no reason to do so. God knows, ask them why they have stopped (us)."

"What is the reason for stopping us, that too in the middle of the city? This is not an issue of the SPG, but of the Uttar Pradesh police. There is no point stopping us. Will you stop (anyone) in the middle of a crossing?" she asked a police officer.

