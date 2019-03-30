Will Pay Maintenance Money to Wife With Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Scheme: Jobless Man to Court

While the BJP and Congress continue to have heated exchanges over Rahul Gandhi’s announcement of minimum income guarantee scheme, a man on Friday told a local family court in Indore that he will pay maintenance to his estranged wife and daughter with the money he gets from the Congress' proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY).The court had ordered Anand Sharma to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 3,000 to his wife Deepamala and Rs 1,500 per month to daughter Arya.But Sharma moved an application on Friday, pleading that he was unable to follow the court orders as he is currently unemployed. He insisted that he does not wish to show contempt to court and said that once Gandhi comes to power and offers Rs 6,000 monthly allowance to the jobless, he would give Rs 4,500 monthly to his wife and daughter.The applicant also asked the court to pass an order provisioning direct transfer of the said amount from his to his wife’s bank account.The court has accepted the application of the ‘distressed hubby’. “The court has accepted my client’s application and would hear the plea again on April 29,” Sharma’s lawyer told the media.Anand and Deepmala were married in 2006 and Deepmala moved the family court against husband soon after due to marital discord.To counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rs 6,000 annual pension to farmers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on March 25 announced that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, if his party is voted to power in Lok Sabha polls.