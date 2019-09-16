'Will Personally Check if Required': CJI Says Ready to Visit J&K to Assess Ground Situation After Art 370 Move

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said he may personally visit Jammu and Kashmir to see whether litigants there have real difficulties in approaching the courts.

Describing this as "one of the most important issues," Justice Gogoi has also sought a report from the chief justice of the J&K High Court on the aspect of access to justice.

"If required, I will go and personally check," remarked the CJI when a submission was made before the bench that there were difficulties in going to the HC there.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi had said it is very difficult to go to the high court in the present situation and that is why child rights activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha moved the Supreme Court directly.

In this petition, alleged illegal detention of children in the state following the abrogation of Article 370, and violations of their rights were cited. However, the petition itself talked about a juvenile committee in the J&K High Court, to which the CJI had questioned why the petitioners did not go to the HC.

Justice Gogoi also added that he will speak to the chief justice of the HC during the day and will talk about the pertinent issues. The CJI, however, also warned Ahmadi that if his submissions are found to be false, then he should be ready to face consequences.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.