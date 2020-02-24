Take the pledge to vote

Will PM Modi, Donald Trump Strike the Meal Deal Minus the Steak?

Both world leaders are expected to sit together for several meals, including a lunch and a formal banquet on Tuesday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

News18.com

February 24, 2020
Will PM Modi, Donald Trump Strike the Meal Deal Minus the Steak?
A man crosses a bridge past a hoarding with the images of US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. (Reuters)

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump is known to have a large appetite, both on and off the plate. His diet is often a rotation of steaks and burgers, while his political interests run high on making America great again.

However, his visit to India, though may benefit in attracting Indian-American voters in the US, will hit his meaty diet as a strictly vegetarian Narendra Modi prepares to host him at several meals.

Though Trump’s menu is finalised at the last minute, persons close to him and those who have dined with him worry about his meaty diet preference as they have “never seen him eat a vegetable” besides an occasional salad with a meal, CNN reported.

The US President’s favourite meal is steak with a miniature bottle of ketchup on the side.

PM Modi has gone great lengths to host the most powerful and influential world leader and his family in three Indian cities: Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi on February 24 and 25.

The arrival of the Trumps in India will begin with a massive road show in Ahmedabad, following which Modi and him are expected to address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Motera stadium.

Later in the day, he is expected to fly to Agra to visit the iconic Taj Mahal. A long day of business talks and bilateral meetings is on the cards for Tuesday.

In between this extremely busy schedule, both world leaders are expected to sit together for several meals, including a lunch and a formal banquet on Tuesday evening at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. In his earlier trips, host nations have gone great lengths to impress Trump on the meal table, but his close aides say they “don’t know what he’s going to do in this case.”

“They don’t serve cheeseburgers,” a former official told CNN.

This meal-deal assumes significance as both Washington and New Delhi have been seeking closer ties for years. Earlier in 2019, Trump had hosted the Indian Prime Minister in Texas, Houston, for the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event which was attended by thousands of Indian Americans and several Congressmen and senators.

When Modi visited the White House in 2014, he was in between a Navratri fast and only had water for the state dinner. But, things are different for Trump and his attitude of getting things done, even when not in the US.

Whether Modi and Trump bond on food, beyond issues of nationalism, defence, trade and immigration, will be only known later.

Over 10,000 police personnel, besides officials of the United States Secret Service, and personnel of the National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) have been deployed for the high profile visit.

Trump, who is the seventh US president to visit the country, too took to Twitter saying he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India as he retweeted a video in which his face was superimposed on the hit Indian movie-character Bahubali, showing him as a great saviour.

