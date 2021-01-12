Will Present IB Reports to Show Khalistani Supporters Have Infiltrated Farmers' Protest: AG Venugopal to SC

Attorney General (AG) K K Venugopal on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers protest against the three farm laws.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told the AG that if there is infiltration by a banned organisation, then the government has to confirm it and asked him to file an affidavit by Wednesday. AG replied, "Yes, I will file an affidavit and the IB reports."

The bench made the remarks after senior advocate P S Narasimha, representing the Consortium of Indian Farmers Association supporting the farm laws, submitted groups like "Sikhs for Justice" are involved in the protests against the laws. "This kind of protest can be very dangerous", said Narasimha. The Chief Justice queried the AG, "Will you confirm this?" The AG replied "We have said that Khalistanis have infiltrated into the protests." He added the government cannot allow one lakh people protesting against the farm laws to come into the national capital. "One group may go to the Parliament...the other group may come to the Supreme Court", said the AG.

The Chief Justice further queried the AG, "Isn't it in your power to check the number of people and see if they are armed or not, and if there is an infiltration by a banned organisation? The AG reiterated the government will bring on record the IB report on the aspect of infiltration.

The AG also submitted some protestors have said that the tractor rally will take place on Republic Day, and cited the injunction application filed by the Delhi Police before the top court to stop farmers from causing any disruption.

The Chief Justice said the court will issue notice and it will hear the matter on Monday.

At the end of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta reiterated that the government from the first day has been saying that some other interest has joined the protest to spread apprehension about the farm laws and misleading them.

The Supreme Court concluded the hearing by staying the implementation of the three farm laws and formed a four-member committee to hear farmers' grievances.