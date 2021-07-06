Will Promote Khadi Prakritik Paint Made from Cow Dung in India, Says Nitin Gadkari

Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said he would be the brand ambassador of Khadi Prakritik Paint and would promote it across the country so as to encourage young entrepreneurs to take up the manufacturing of the cow dung paint. Inaugurating the new automated manufacturing unit of this paint in Jaipur, he said this would go a long way in empowering the rural and agro-based economy in the country.

It is India’s first and only paint made from cow dung, the ministry said in a statement. “Even inaugurating infrastructure projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees is not as pleasing and satisfying as inaugurating this manufacturing unit.

“Khadi Prakritik Paint has immense potential of creating sustainable development for the benefit of the poorest of the poor and the target should be setting up a parkritik paint unit in each and every village," the ministry said quoting Gadkari. The new plant has been set up in the campus of Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute, Jaipur. Commissioning of the new unit will double the production capacity of the paint.

Currently, the daily production of the paint is 500 litres which will go up to 1,000 litres per day, it said. “Available in two variants, Distemper and Emulsion; Khadi Prakritik Paint contains ‘AshtaLaabh’ eight benefits like anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and natural thermal insulation properties. This paint is eco-friendly, non-toxic, odorless and cost-effective," it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here