Will Pursue Matter of Minister's Personal Staff Getting Pension, Says Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said that he will pursue the matter of a minister’s personal staff getting a pension after two years of service. Speaking to the media, he said," I am going to pursue this matter, this is a gross violation, abuse of the authority, this is a misuse of the money of the people."

The Governor further said that nowhere in the country, personal staff appointed on a temporary basis are entitled to pensionary benefits. In Kerala, they become entitled to a pension only after two years.

“A scheme has been drawn that one set of people are made to resign after two years and then a new set of people is brought so that these people who are essentially political workers, cadres of the political party, they are being financed by the state exchequer," said Governor.

The Governor added that as a central cabinet minister, he could appoint only 11 personal staff but here, every minister has more than 20 members in their staff. He also lashed out against the leader of the opposition VD Satheeshan, stating that he is making irresponsible statements.

Advertisement

The Governor said, “Leader of opposition is making absolutely irresponsible statements. My advice to him is, instead of humiliating Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy, go and sit with them and try to learn how a leader of opposition should behave."

Governor added that he cannot accept a position where anybody from Kerala govt tries to indirectly control Raj Bhavan by imposing their choice on him and by deputing staff of their choice in Raj Bhavan.

He said, “Nobody in the Kerala govt has the authority to control Raj Bhavan and if they try do that it will lead to constitutional crisis."

These statements come a day after policy address by the Governor in the state legislative assembly. Opposition had staged a walkout and even raised “Governor go back" slogans inside the assembly .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.