Will Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Nalini Sriharan Meet the Gandhis Now? Here's What She Said

After walking out of jail post a 32-year sentence, Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan told ANI that she has no immediate plans of meeting the Gandhi family, but thanked them after her release. She also apologised to all those who lost their loved ones during the incident.

“I will go where my husband goes. We were separated for 32 years and our family kept waiting for us. I have no plans of meeting anyone from the Gandhi family. We are case convicts. There is no possibility of me meeting the Gandhis,” Nalini told ANI.

Nilini – the longest-serving woman prisoner serving a life sentence in the country – was released from the Vellore jail on Saturday after the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the premature release of all six convicts, including RP Ravichandran, and Nalini’s husband Sriharan in the case.

In her statement after getting home, Nalini also thanked the central and the state government for their help over the last 32 years. “I want to be with my family. All members of my family have been waiting for such a long time. I want to thank the State and Central govt. They helped us a lot during this period,” she told ANI.

Responding to the Supreme Court order by the two-judge bench of Justice BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna who ordered the convict’s release based on ‘good conduct of convicts in the prison’, Nalini said, that the judges studied their cases and they know “what is wrong and what is correct”.

Along with Nalini, other convicts in the case are Ravichandran, Robert Payas, Jayakumar, S Raja, and Sriharan. Ravichandran, one of the six convicts in the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, was released from Madurai Central Prison. He however maintained that people should view them as ‘victims’ and not ‘killers’.

“The people of north India should see us as victims instead of terrorists or killers. Time and power determine who is a terrorist or a freedom fighter but time will judge us as innocent, even if we bear the blame for being terrorists,” Ravichandran told ANI after his release.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) group during a public rally.

The seven convicts were sentenced to death for their role in the killing. They included Nalini Sriharan, RP Ravichandran, Jayakumar, Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and AG Perarivalan.

In the year 2000, Nalini Sriharan’s sentence was reduced to a life term. Later in the year 2014, the sentence of the other six convicts was also reduced, and during the same year, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalitha recommended the release of all the seven convicts in the case.

