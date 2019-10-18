Take the pledge to vote

Centre Says Ready to Build Ravidas Temple on Demolition Site to Ensure Peace and Harmony

The two-judge bench of the Supreme Court said that it will pronounce its final judgement on the matter on October 23.

October 18, 2019
Members of Guru Ravidas Sabha block the Tawi Bridge during a protest rally against the demolishment of Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi, in Jammu , Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The central government told the Supreme Court on Friday it is ready to rebuild the Saint Ravidas temple in Delhi at the same site where the shrine was demolished in August on the court’s orders.

Attorney General KK Venugopal submitted that the decision has been taken to ensure peace and harmony, after the demolition had sparked widespread protests by devotees. A two-judge bench of the apex court said it will pronounce its final judgement on the matter on October 23.

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on August 10 following the court's direction as it was built on encroached forest land. The court had observed that “serious breach” had been committed by Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti by not vacating the forest area as ordered earlier.

Following the demolition of the 500-year-old temple, protests had been staged at several places in Punjab and Delhi by political parties and members of the Dalit community. Key organisations advocating for Dalit rights had supported the call for nationwide protests.

The issue has taken a political hue with various parties demanding that the temple be reconstructed either at the same spot in Tughlakabad forest area or at an alternative location. The gathering in the national capital saw the presence of Delhi’s Social Justice Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and spiritual leaders from the community.

The top court had earlier warned against politicising the temple’s demolition threatening to initiate contempt proceedings against those provoking dharnas and demonstrations. The Bench had also said that it will not tolerate criticism of the judgement which has been passed by the top court.

