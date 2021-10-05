Will Reopen Schools For Classes 1 to 5 After Festive Season: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar has said that the schools for classes 1 to 5 will reopen soon in the state. He said that the classes will resume after the festive season but the final decision will be taken by the cabinet only after consultation with doctors and medical experts. The minister shared the information after he met with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi. Several states in India have started opening schools and functioning at 50% capacity following the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar said, “The decision regarding the reopening of schools from class one to five in the state will be taken after the festive season. We are in no hurry to reopen educational institutes. The educational institutes and the schools will be opened in a phased manner after the discussion with the parents and medical experts.”

“We will decide on this after the festive season. Let the Dussehra holidays end. The final decision will be taken after the cabinet meeting.” Minister added.

While talking to the media, Minister Sudhakar said, “Our government in Karnataka reopened higher education institutions. Then, classes up to graduation were started and then schools for classes 9 to 12 and classes 6 to 8 were opened. Now, the decision to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 will be taken soon.”

