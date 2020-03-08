Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Will Request Centre for Travel Ban to Coronavirus-Hit Countries, Says Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal appealed to the people of Delhi to not panic and maintain calm amid a scare over the spread of the contagious viral infection.

PTI

Updated:March 8, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: The Delhi government will request the Centre to impose a ban on travel to countries that have recorded a large number of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal appealed to the people of Delhi to not panic and maintain calm amid a scare over the spread of the contagious viral infection.

He also said he will meet Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday to request a ban on travel to countries where a significant number of COVID-19 cases have been reported.

"I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to inform us about those who have travelled abroad recently. Most of the coronavirus cases so far have been from those who have travelled back from other countries," the chief minister said.

Kejriwal said even though there is a ban on people travelling back from these countries, there is still no ban on people travelling to these countries.

"I will meet Harsh Vardhan ji tomorrow to request a ban on passengers travelling to and from these countries," he said.

