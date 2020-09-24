Will Request Union Environment Minister To Implement PUSA Tech To Manage Stubble: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he would meet Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and request him to direct neighbouring states to implement a low-cost technology developed by Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Pusa here to manage crop residue. The technology, called Pusa Decomposer, involves a liquid formulation prepared using Pusa decomposer capsules, fermenting it over 8-10 days and then spraying the mixture on crop residue to ensure speedy bio-decomposition of the stubble.

Capsules worth Rs 20 can effectively deal with 4-5 tonnes of raw straw per acre. “I will meet the Union environment minister in a day or two and request him to direct neighbouring states to implement this technology, he told reporters during a visit to the institute.

There is not much time left this year…. We will do better planning next year. In Delhi, we implement it in the best way possible, he said. Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh attract attention during the paddy harvesting season between October 15 and November 15.

Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and potato. It is one of the main reasons for the alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR..

