Will Reservation Ensure Welfare, Asks Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also stressed that there should be a debate, discussion and also dissent, if required, on each and every issue, but ultimately the decision should be taken in national interest.
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (PTI)
Ranchi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Sunday expressed doubts over the effectiveness of offering reservation in education and jobs for an indefinite period to bring prosperity to the country.
"The idea of Ambedkarji was to bring social harmony by introducing reservation for 10 years. But what we do is to extend the reservation every 10 years. There is a shortcoming," Mahajan said on the concluding day of a three-day event here.
"Will reservation bring welfare to the country?" she asked. She stressed the need to follow Dr BR Ambedkar to bring social harmony in society and the country.
"So long as we do not strengthen the spirit of patriotic feeling towards our country, overall development of the country is not possible," Mahajan said.
She stressed that there should be a debate, discussion and also dissent, if required, on each and every issue, but ultimately the decision should be taken in national interest.
On gender equality, she said that both are wheels of a chariot, but women are the charioteer and they have the capability to lead society.
She said that cows are considered mothers in Indian culture and better arrangements should be made for their well-being.
"However, it is not the responsibility of the government only. This is our collective responsibility because when society stands together, the country marches forward," she said.
Speaking on the occasion, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das accused Left-oriented historians of presenting a negative image of the country abroad.
"For us, all religions are same. Today, forces trying to split the country and society are active. Innocent tribals have been converted but our government has formulated an anti-conversion law," he said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
