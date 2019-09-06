Take the pledge to vote

Will Respond to Challenges Faced by all Sectors, Says Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the ministry is looking at the challenges which the sectors are facing. She added that she will respond to the challenges and extend every possible help.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
Will Respond to Challenges Faced by all Sectors, Says Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
File photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will respond to the challenges faced by all the sectors.

Every possible help will be extended to them, she told a press conference here.

"We are looking at the challenges which the sectors are facing. We will respond to the challenges and extend every possible help," Sitharaman said to a query on the ongoing slowdown of the economy.

About revenue collection during the current financial year, she said targets have been given to the CBDT and CBIC.

