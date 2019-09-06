Will Respond to Challenges Faced by all Sectors, Says Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will respond to the challenges faced by all the sectors.

Every possible help will be extended to them, she told a press conference here.

"We are looking at the challenges which the sectors are facing. We will respond to the challenges and extend every possible help," Sitharaman said to a query on the ongoing slowdown of the economy.

About revenue collection during the current financial year, she said targets have been given to the CBDT and CBIC.

