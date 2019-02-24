Will Return in May to Speak to You, Says PM Modi in Last Mann ki Baat Before Elections

Addressing his last and 53rd Mann ki Baat session in his present term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday promised to return after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and address the nation again via the radio programme in May.Modi asserted confidence that with the 'blessings' of the people, he will return in May after the Lok Sabha elections and address the nation on the last Sunday of May with a new edition of Mann Ki Baat. "To honour and respect the healthy democratic practice, my next Mann Ki Baat address will be on the last Sunday of May," he said.Opposition parties have in the past demanded stopping the broadcast of Mann ki Baat during elections, saying it violated the model code of conduct as the interaction amounted to the misuse of the prime minister's programme for political purposes.PM Modi who paid tributes to the slain CRPF personnel in his Mann ki Baat, said the people of India are hurt and angry after the terror attack. "I salute the soldiers who sacrificed their lives. Their sacrifice will motivate us and strengthen our resolve," Modi said.The Prime Minister praised the families of the killed soldiers for showing strength in their hour of grief. He said that the families have become a source of inspiration of the nation.The Prime Minister added that the National War Memorial will be inaugurated on Monday and called upon the people to visit the memorial and post photos of their visits on social media so that it inspires others to visit the memorial. He also expressed surprise at the fact that the memorial was not constructed before by previous governments.Modi also paid rich tributes to former PM Morarji Desai whose birthday falls on 29th February, a day which comes once in four years. Modi praised Desai for bringing in the 44th amendment of the constitution. "This was important, because during the emergency, the 42nd amendment which curtailed the powers of the Supreme Court and introduced other provision was reversed."He also hailed the contributions of tribal leader Birsa Munda and noted industrialist Jamshedji Tata.