‘Will Send Laddoos If You Repeal Farm Laws’, Capt Amarinder Tells Haryana CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday slammed his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar for defending the assault on protesting farmers and blaming the state for the farm agitation.

Reacting to Khattar and his deputy Dushant Chautala’s allegations that Punjab is behind the farmers’ agitation, Amarinder reminded them that the farmers, who were demonstrating against the BJP meeting in Karnal on Saturday, were from Haryana. The police had lathi-charged the protesting farmers in Karnal, drawing criticism from several quarters.

“Repeal the farm laws instead of blaming Punjab for the mess your party has put the farming sector in,” said Captain Amarinder. The Punjab CM also recalled that the farmers had held protests across the state Punjab for two months before shifting to the Delhi borders, but no incidents of violence were reported at the time. “Even recently, when sugarcane farmers staged protests, we negotiated with them and resolved the issue instead of using brute force to try and subjugate them,” he added.

On Khattar’s remark that farmer leaders are sending Amarinder ladoos after the resolution of the sugarcane farmers’ protest, the Punjab CM said, “You repeal the farm laws and not just the farmers, but even I will share ladoos with you.”

Amarinder further reiterated support to the protesting farmers and said they were providing compensation and jobs to the families of those who have died at the Delhi borders. “A government or a political party which allows such tragic and totally avoidable loss of lives to continue under its watch cannot survive,” he added.

