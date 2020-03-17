Take the pledge to vote

Will Shut Trains if People Don't Stop Non-essential Travel, Says Uddhav Thackeray Amid COVID-19 Scare

Talking to reporters, Thackeray also appealed people to avoid unnecessary travel and gathering. He said there would be no holiday for seven days to government offices as was reported in a section of media.

File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the government would be forced to take the "harsh decision" to stop bus and train services in Mumbai if people don't avoid unnecessary travel.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray also appealed people to avoid unnecessary travel and gathering. He said there would be no holiday for seven days to government offices as was reported in a section of media.

Thackeray the administration was working on allowing functioning of government offices with 50 per cent strength.

As of Tuesday, there are 40 persons in Maharashtra who have tested coronavirus positive, he said. A Covid-19 patient has died, he added.

The condition of 39 coronavirus positive patients is stable, while one is critical, he said. These patients include 26 men and 14 women, Thackeray said.

