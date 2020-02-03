Take the pledge to vote

Will Study Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act to Curb Crimes Against Women, Says Maharashtra Minister

The Disha Act mandates completion of investigation into cases of sexual offences within seven working days from the time of record and the trial within 14 working days from the date of filing the charge sheet.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 8:40 PM IST
Will Study Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act to Curb Crimes Against Women, Says Maharashtra Minister
File photo of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said he would visit Andhra Pradesh to study that state's Disha Act under which those accused of crimes against women are punished within a stipulated period.

The Andhra Pradesh Disha Act Criminal Law (AP Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the southern state on December 13 last year. The new law mandates completion of investigation into cases of sexual offences within seven working days from the time of record and the trial within 14 working days from the date of filing the charge sheet.

The appeal against the sentence passed under the new law has to be disposed of within six months. Addressing a press conference, on a day when a woman was set ablaze by a man in Wardha's Hingnaghat area, Deshmukh said the case would be tried in a fast track court for quick conviction.

Speaking on the sit-in in Nagpada in central Mumbai against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Deshmukh said the protesters do not have police permission and they must call off the stir, underway for several days now, immediately.

"We have assured the protesters no one will lose their citizenship due to CAA, NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens)," Deshmukh said. Deshmukh added that FIR had been filed against Urmila Urvashi Chudawala and others for raising anti-national slogans at Azad Maidan during a LGBTQ+ pride rally.

The organisers of the annual march have said they have nothing to do with these sloganeers, he said. Queried on a proposed MNS pro-CAA rally on February 9, Deshmukh said the party had not yet approached authorities for permission.

