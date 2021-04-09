Will Supermarkets, Liquor Shops be Open? FAQs on What's Allowed and Not in Maharashtra's Curbs

The Maharashtra government on Friday released a list of ‘frequently asked questions’ (FAQs) that have come up in the wake of recently introduced restrictions in the state amid an exponential increase of coronavirus cases and deaths.

View the whole list:

Q) Can supermarkets or malls like D-Mart, Big Bazar, remain open?

Any establishment selling essential items as per the Government orders dated 4th and 5th april, 2021 can remain open between 7 AM to 8 PM subject to strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behavior. If it is selling multiple items some of which do not fall under essential items, that section may remain close.

Q) During weekend lockdown which activities will remain open and which will remain closed?

All activities categorized under Essential Services can remain open. No person can move without a valid reason, which includes reasons specified in the order as well -as reason for requirement of performing an essential service.

Q) Can APMC market be kept open during weekend lockdown?

Yes. subject to strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behavior. If the local authorities feel that indiscipline in any APMC can lead to further transmission of the virus, then they may close the same after seeking permission from the State Government. It is expected that local authorities

will keep an strict vigil over these.

Q) Can shops providing construction materials remain open?

No.

Q) Can garages servicing transport services remain open? Can shops of automotive spare parts etc. remain open?

Garages being incidental to requirement of transportation inay remain open. Shops shall remain closed. Local authorities are keep strict vigil on these and if any garage is found defaulting the COVID appropriate behavior, it

may be closed till the operation of COVID 19

disaster notification remains in force.

Q) Can employees of Central government, PSU etc. be treated as an essential service provider?

No. All employees of Central Government and PSU’s cannot be treated as essential service providers. However, Central Government/ PSU employees belonging to sectors categorized as essential services fall under ambit of essential service providers.

Q) Can citizens buy liquor?

Yes. In accordance with the Government order dated 4th April, 2021, citizens can buy liquor from bars (on take away basis) or as home delivery from the bars as per the time- window provided in the said order for restaurants and bars. This is subject to rules of the Excise Department.

Q) Can Liquor shops remain open do home delivery?

No.

Q) Can roadside dhaba remain open?

Yes. But the rules applicable to restaurants will apply – No seating- only take away/ delivery allowed.

Q) Can electrical home appliance (eg. AC, Cooler, Fridge, etc.) repairing shops remain open.

No.

Q) Can telecommunication devices (eg. Desktops/laptops, mobile etc.) remain open?

No.

Q) Can Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra; SETU CSC Centres; SETU Kendra, Passport Seva Kendra, etc. which provide one window system for various government services be treated under essential services?

Yes. They can remain open on weekdays between 7 AM to 8 PM.

Q) Can restaurants supply home parcels post 8pm and before 7am and on weekend?

Restaurants and bars are functioning as per the timings given by local authority, with the constrain that there is no seating dining allowed. Parcels are allowed to be picked up from restaurants by customers themselves during weekdays from 7 AM to 8 PM. No parcels can be picked up by the customer beyond these times and on weekends. However home deliveries through e-commerce are allowed beyond these times and on weekends subject to regular timings as decided by local authorities.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here