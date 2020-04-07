'Will Supply Badly Hit Nations’: India Removes Blanket Ban on Hydroxychloroquine Export After Trump Warns of 'Retaliation'

New Delhi: India on Tuesday partially lifted the ban on anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, saying it would provide the key drugs that have been touted as a potential coronavirus cure to "nations that have been badly affected" by the pandemic. The move comes hours after US President Donald Trump hinted at a “retaliation” if the Centre stopped the export of the medicine.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said “like any responsible government”, India’s “first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of our own people”.

However, “given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation”.

He added, "In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter."

