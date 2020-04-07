Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

'Will Supply Badly Hit Nations’: India Removes Blanket Ban on Hydroxychloroquine Export After Trump Warns of 'Retaliation'

The move comes hours after US President Donald Trump hinted at a 'retaliation' if the Centre stopped the export of the medicine.

News18.com

Updated:April 7, 2020, 11:11 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Will Supply Badly Hit Nations’: India Removes Blanket Ban on Hydroxychloroquine Export After Trump Warns of 'Retaliation'
Image for representation. (AP)

New Delhi: India on Tuesday partially lifted the ban on anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine, saying it would provide the key drugs that have been touted as a potential coronavirus cure to "nations that have been badly affected" by the pandemic. The move comes hours after US President Donald Trump hinted at a “retaliation” if the Centre stopped the export of the medicine.

Ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said “like any responsible government”, India’s “first obligation is to ensure that there are adequate stocks of medicines for the requirement of our own people”.

However, “given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation”.

He added, "In view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic, it has been decided that India would licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all our neighbouring countries who are dependent on our capabilities. We will also be supplying these essential drugs to some nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic. We would therefore discourage any speculation in this regard or any attempts to politicise the matter."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,981

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,421

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    325

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    987,692

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,347,343

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    284,882

     

  • Total DEATHS

    74,769

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres