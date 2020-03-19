Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Will Support Every Effort of Govt in Battle Against Coronavirus, Says Congress

Senior spokesperson of the opposition party Ajay Maken suggested creation of more testing facilities and conducting more tests in the country, while noting that there should be no shortage of any protective equipment for those engaged in combatting the virus.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2020, 9:33 PM IST
File photo of Ajay Maken.

The Congress on Thursday said it will support every effort of the government in the battle against the coronavirus.

Senior spokesperson of the opposition party Ajay Maken suggested creation of more testing facilities and conducting more tests in the country, while noting that there should be no shortage of any protective equipment for those engaged in combatting the virus.

He also pitched for creation of new containment zones and treatment facilities, besides increasing the number of ICU beds in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The Congress party and its workers will stand by the government in all its endeavours to fight the coronavirus. We will help spread the word on preventive measures. We will also organise any emergency service, if needed," Maken told reporters here.

