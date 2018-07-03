GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Will Surprise Everyone': Chennai Techie Makes Cryptic Call to Aunt, Jumps off Ninth Floor

R Priyanka, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was reportedly upset with her family for arranging a match for her.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2018, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Will Surprise Everyone': Chennai Techie Makes Cryptic Call to Aunt, Jumps off Ninth Floor
Image for representation only.
Chennai: A 27-year-old IT worker, who was reportedly upset with her family for arranging a match for her, jumped off the ninth floor of her office in Chennai on Monday.

CCTV footage from the building at Thoraipakkam showed R Priyanka jumping at around 4.45pm. Her colleagues informed the police about the incident.

Priyanka, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, got engaged last month. Before she jumped, she reportedly called her aunt in Andhra Pradesh and cryptically said she was going to surprise everyone.

Police said no suicide note was discovered and investigation was on.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery