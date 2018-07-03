English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Will Surprise Everyone': Chennai Techie Makes Cryptic Call to Aunt, Jumps off Ninth Floor
R Priyanka, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was reportedly upset with her family for arranging a match for her.
Image for representation only.
Chennai: A 27-year-old IT worker, who was reportedly upset with her family for arranging a match for her, jumped off the ninth floor of her office in Chennai on Monday.
CCTV footage from the building at Thoraipakkam showed R Priyanka jumping at around 4.45pm. Her colleagues informed the police about the incident.
Priyanka, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, got engaged last month. Before she jumped, she reportedly called her aunt in Andhra Pradesh and cryptically said she was going to surprise everyone.
Police said no suicide note was discovered and investigation was on.
Also Watch
CCTV footage from the building at Thoraipakkam showed R Priyanka jumping at around 4.45pm. Her colleagues informed the police about the incident.
Priyanka, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, got engaged last month. Before she jumped, she reportedly called her aunt in Andhra Pradesh and cryptically said she was going to surprise everyone.
Police said no suicide note was discovered and investigation was on.
Also Watch
-
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Monday 02 July , 2018 Afghan Sikh Parliamentary Candidate Killed in Attack
Monday 02 July , 2018 Post Poll Situation Will Decide the Fate of Rahul: Sitaram Yechury
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Continues to Win Hearts and Woo Box Office
- Ranbir Kapoor Has the Best Response to His Constant Comparisons With Ranveer Singh
- Skoda India 2.0 Plan: Volkswagen Group to Invest Rs 8,000 Crore in India by 2021
- This Psychic Octopus May be the 'Real' Reason Why Japan is Out of the World Cup
- Kangana Ranaut Channels Her Inner Athlete for Campaign; See Video