'Will Surprise Everyone': Chennai Techie Makes Cryptic Call to Aunt, Jumps off Ninth Floor

A 27-year-old IT worker, who was reportedly upset with her family for arranging a match for her, jumped off the ninth floor of her office in Chennai on Monday.CCTV footage from the building at Thoraipakkam showed R Priyanka jumping at around 4.45pm. Her colleagues informed the police about the incident.Priyanka, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, got engaged last month. Before she jumped, she reportedly called her aunt in Andhra Pradesh and cryptically said she was going to surprise everyone.Police said no suicide note was discovered and investigation was on.