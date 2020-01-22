Will Take Appropriate Action if Shaheen Bagh Protest Obstructs Poll Process: Delhi Police

New Delhi: With the Shaheen Bagh protest continuing for over a month, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said it would take appropriate action if a complaint is received about any obstruction in the ongoing electoral process for the assembly polls next month.

Special Commissioner of Police (Election) Praveer Ranjan said the force has not yet received any complaint about protestors in Shaheen Bagh causing obstruction in the electoral process.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Ranjan said police have already appealed to protestors to vacate the area, and Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday also requested them to call off their agitation as it has been causing inconvenience to schoolchildren, patients and the general public.

"If we receive a complaint about obstruction in electoral process, we will take appropriate action as per law," he told reporters in response to a question at a press conference at the office of Chief Electoral Officer.

Baijal on Tuesday met a delegation of protesters from Shaheen Bagh.

"Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to schoolchildren, patients, daily commuters, local residents, etc due to blockade of road," Baijal tweeted.

According to the amended citizenship law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 to escape religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. It does not include Muslims.

Those opposing the CAA have contend that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They allege CAA, along with NRC, is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, the central government has dismissed the allegations, maintaining the law is intended to give citizenship to the persecuted people from the three neighbouring countries and not to take away citizenship from anyone.

