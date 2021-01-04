Will Take Covid-19 Vaccine After Priority Groups are Inoculated: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said he will take the COVID-19 vaccine shot after priority groups get vaccinated. Addressing commissioners, district collectors and superintendents of police in the state through video-conferencing, Chouhan said all districts of Madhya Pradesh are ready for the COVID-19 vaccination.

”All types of arrangements have been made. I have decided not to get vaccinated for now. First, we will ensure that the priority groups get vaccinated and later I will go for vaccination,” the CM tweeted while sharing details of his address during the meeting. India’s drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

On Saturday, nearly 75 health workers underwent dummy vaccination in the Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal as part of the first dry run of COVID-19 vaccine programme in the state, an official earlier said. He said as per the plan, 20,000 to 25,000 coronavirus warriors would first receive the vaccine when the inoculation process begins in the state.

The state government recently ordered closure of all COVID care centres in the state, except those in Bhopal, from January 1 in view of the low occupancy of beds. When asked about the exact number of the COVID care centres which are now closed, state additional director (health) Veena Sinha told.