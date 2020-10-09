Will Take Legal Action Against Large Sites Repeatedly Violating Dust Control Norms: Gopal Rai

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the Delhi government will take legal action against contractors at large construction and demolition sites which have been violating dust control norms despite several warnings. It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square metres, he told reporters during an inspection of one such site at FICCI Auditorium. There are 39 sites having 20,000 sqm of area. Six of these sites do not have anti-smog guns and have been told to stop work, he said.

"Serious violations were observed here. The demolition waste is lying uncovered and there is no anti-smog gun. We have issued directions to stop work. If they still go ahead with it, legal and financial action will be taken against the contractor, he said.

"Similar action will be taken against contractors at large sites violating dust control norms despite several warnings. No one will be spared, he said. The minister said directions have been issued to prevent dust pollution at all sites irrespective of their size.