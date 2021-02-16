Will Take Strict Action if Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Maharashtra, Warns Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: The government will have to take strict action if the number of covid-19 cases continues to rise in the state, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar warned on Monday. Speaking with reporters in Aurangabad, Pawar said the sharp rise in cases is alarming.

"After speaking with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, we will have to take some strict measures if the number of cases continue to rise. People will have to keep wearing masks and take precautions in order to avoid the spread of Covid-19," he said, pointing out that many people have stopped wearing masks.

Maharashtra reported 3,365 cases on Monday. Over 4,000 cases were reported a day before.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of cases in Mumbai as well. Places like Amravati in Nagpur and Pune have also been reporting a high number of cases.