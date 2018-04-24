India Very Disappointed, Will Take up H-1B Visa Issue With Trump Administration: Suresh Prabhu

Expressing disappointment over the US government's proposals to tighten H1-B visa norms, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday said he would take up the matter with the Trump administration."We are very disappointed by some of the actions by the US administration," the commerce and industry minister told reporters here.The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.Prabhu said under the visas issued to the technology service providers, there is evidence that Indians have contributed significantly to the growth of the US economy. Indian companies' investment into the US has created newI jobs in America, he said, adding that if spouses of the Indian IT professionals are competent and qualified, they will only add value to the economy there and not snatch jobs of local people.The Trump administration is planning to end giving work permits to the spouses of H1-B visa holders to work legally in the US, a move that could have a devastating impact on tens of thousands of Indians."This is a very disappointing development. We have already taken up the issue with the US. We hope to take it forward by other negotiations," Prabhu added.