‘Will Throw Ink on Shah Rukh Khan’s Face’: Kalinga Sena Says Actor Insulted Odisha in his 2011 Film Ashoka
The local outfit has alleged that Shah Rukh Khan has hurt the sentiments of Odia people and dishonoured the state's culture by portraying the Kalinga war in a wrong manner.
File photo of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.
Bhubaneswar: A local outfit on Thursday threatened to throw ink at Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and show him the black flag when he visits the city next week during the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup.
Hemant Rath, the chief of the outfit which calls itself 'Kalinga Sena', has demanded an apology from Khan for allegedly insulting Odisha and its people in his film 'Ashoka' that was made 17 years ago.
The outfit had also filed a complaint with the police on November 1, alleging that Khan has hurt the sentiments of Odia people and dishonoured the state's culture by portraying the Kalinga war in a wrong manner.
The Kalinga (historical name of Odisha) war was fought in 265 BC in which Emperor Ashoka defeated the Kalinga king and the kingdom was annexed to the Mauryan empire. The war is considered one of the bloodiest battles and had prompted Ashoka to embrace Buddhism.
"We have made preparation to throw ink on the actor's face and show him black flag at any place from the airport to the stadium. Our activists will remain present all along the road where Khan is likely to visit," the press statement issued by Kalinga Sena general secretary Nihar Pani said.
'Ashoka', which was released in 2001, could not run in the theatres in the state for more than seven days due to protests.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has invited Khan, who is slated to be present at the Kalinga Stadium on November 27 during the inauguration of the Men's Hockey World Cup.
Kalinga Sena had held a rally on November 11 and burnt SRK's effigy as a mark of protest. A senior police officer said adequate security arrangements will be made for all the visiting VVIPs including Khan.
