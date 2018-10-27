English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Will to Prove Detractors Wrong, Fire in the Belly': Rajyavardhan Rathore Shares Success Mantra
The Olympic silver medallist and retired Army officer also thanked the people who tried to bring him down in life, saying without them, he would not have scaled the heights of success the way he did.
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. (File photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore believes that hunger to win and fire in the belly are the only secrets to success.
Speaking at the Josh Talks forum on Saturday, Rathore said: “We all need an energy, we all need a fuel. You will have to search and find your fuel.” He added, “For me, it was Newton’s third law. The more you push me down, the more I will push back.”
The Olympic silver medallist and retired Army officer also thanked the people who tried to bring him down in life, saying without them, he would not have scaled the heights of success the way he did.
"If those people had not pushed me down, I would not have had any challenge in life. I would have been living in peace, in satisfaction,” he said, adding that the presence of challenges means one is growing.
Rathore, who won the silver medal at the Men's Double Trap shooting event in 2004 Olympics, is also the Minister for Information and Broadcasting.
Since assuming office at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, he has been actively involved in promoting sports and has launched several schemes for the benefit of athletes such as doubling the pension for meritorious sportspersons, sponsorship scheme for talented young athletes and increased allowance for Target Olympic Podium athletes.
In the recently concluded Asian Games, India reached its highest tally ever at the event, bagging a total of 69 medals, including 15 gold medals. Rathore had said the success of Indian athletes at Asian Games was not 'overnight'. "Athletes have been provided opportunities and chances like never before," he had said. The minister had also sought greater transparency in the system to promote young athletes.
Speaking at the Josh Talks forum on Saturday, Rathore said: “We all need an energy, we all need a fuel. You will have to search and find your fuel.” He added, “For me, it was Newton’s third law. The more you push me down, the more I will push back.”
The Olympic silver medallist and retired Army officer also thanked the people who tried to bring him down in life, saying without them, he would not have scaled the heights of success the way he did.
"If those people had not pushed me down, I would not have had any challenge in life. I would have been living in peace, in satisfaction,” he said, adding that the presence of challenges means one is growing.
Rathore, who won the silver medal at the Men's Double Trap shooting event in 2004 Olympics, is also the Minister for Information and Broadcasting.
Since assuming office at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, he has been actively involved in promoting sports and has launched several schemes for the benefit of athletes such as doubling the pension for meritorious sportspersons, sponsorship scheme for talented young athletes and increased allowance for Target Olympic Podium athletes.
In the recently concluded Asian Games, India reached its highest tally ever at the event, bagging a total of 69 medals, including 15 gold medals. Rathore had said the success of Indian athletes at Asian Games was not 'overnight'. "Athletes have been provided opportunities and chances like never before," he had said. The minister had also sought greater transparency in the system to promote young athletes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Buying Guide: You Don’t Realize it, But You Need an Air Purifier Inside Your Car
- Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Planning to Tie the Knot in 2019: Report
- #MeToo: People Won't Have the Guts to Misbehave With My Family, Says Saif Ali Khan
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...