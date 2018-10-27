'Will to Prove Detractors Wrong, Fire in the Belly': Rajyavardhan Rathore Shares Success Mantra

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore believes that hunger to win and fire in the belly are the only secrets to success.Speaking at the Josh Talks forum on Saturday, Rathore said: “We all need an energy, we all need a fuel. You will have to search and find your fuel.” He added, “For me, it was Newton’s third law. The more you push me down, the more I will push back.”The Olympic silver medallist and retired Army officer also thanked the people who tried to bring him down in life, saying without them, he would not have scaled the heights of success the way he did."If those people had not pushed me down, I would not have had any challenge in life. I would have been living in peace, in satisfaction,” he said, adding that the presence of challenges means one is growing.Rathore, who won the silver medal at the Men's Double Trap shooting event in 2004 Olympics, is also the Minister for Information and Broadcasting.Since assuming office at the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, he has been actively involved in promoting sports and has launched several schemes for the benefit of athletes such as doubling the pension for meritorious sportspersons, sponsorship scheme for talented young athletes and increased allowance for Target Olympic Podium athletes.In the recently concluded Asian Games, India reached its highest tally ever at the event, bagging a total of 69 medals, including 15 gold medals. Rathore had said the success of Indian athletes at Asian Games was not 'overnight'. "Athletes have been provided opportunities and chances like never before," he had said. The minister had also sought greater transparency in the system to promote young athletes.