‘Will Try to Fulfill Dreams You Saw for Country’: Rahul Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 78th Birth Anniversary

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday paid tribute to their father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary by visiting his memorial, Veer Bhumi, in New Delhi. They were accompanied by Robert Vadra, MP KC Venugopal, and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Rahul Gandhi also tweeted a tribute video dedicated to the late prime minister. “Papa, you are with me every moment, in my heart. I will always try to fulfill the dreams you saw for the country,” he wrote.

The Congress also paid tribute to Gandhi, saying that his single-term would be remembered for far-reaching achievements, including deepening the foundations of the IT revolution that has transformed India.

Recalling him as a visionary, Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement, “his single term as Prime Minister will be remembered for numerous landmark and far-reaching achievements of which six stand out for his personal drive, commitment and leadership.”

The party also shared a tribute to Gandhi on its Twitter handle, hailing him as the “architect of 21st century India”. “We fondly remember former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi, on his birth anniversary. Hailed as the “architect of 21st century India”, it was through his farsighted vision that ushered in the IT & telecom revolution in India. Today, we celebrate his legacy,” it said.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to pay tribute and announced the inauguration of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre of Advance Technology or R-CAT at Jaipur. “IT-based education will be strengthened in the state and youth will get opportunities to get world class training in the field of advanced technology,” he tweeted.

“Owing to his immense contribution in providing grassroots leadership to women through 73rd & 74th Amendment, Mahila Congress shall observe #WomenPoliticalEmpowermentDay today,” the All India Mahila Congress tweeted.

Several state Congress handles and Congress leaders also paid tributes to India’s youngest Prime Minister. Gandhi held office during 1984-89 and was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber in 1991.

(With agency inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here