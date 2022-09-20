‘Will Upload Your Nudes If You Don’t Share Others’ Videos’: Was Chandigarh Student Blackmailed?

Was a fourth accused, who is currently being questioned, blackmailing the arrested Chandigarh University student, saying he would upload her nudes online if she didn’t share videos of other women students from her hostel? The police are now probing this angle.

Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday night over the issue. Some students even claimed that the videos recorded by the woman student were leaked.

Police had earlier said the arrested student shared only her video with a 23-year-old “boyfriend” and no objectionable video of any other student was found. The university authorities, too, had rejected as “false and baseless”, reports that claimed videos of several students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and distraught students had attempted suicide after the episode.

The woman, a 23-year-old youth in Himachal Pradesh, stated to be her boyfriend, and another 31-year-old have been arrested in connection with the case.

TRIED TO SHOOT, COULDN’T DO IT PROPERLY

According to sources, the accused woman received multiple calls from an unknown domestic state number. The police have traced it to a man, the fourth accused, and he is now being questioned.

Officials believe that the fourth accused may be the key person who kept blackmailing the woman, saying he had her videos.

A three-member all-women special investigation team (SIT), comprising Ludhiana Superintendent of Police (Counter Intelligence) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti as the in-charge, with Kharar-1 Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur and DSP (anti-gangster task force) Deepika Singh, is investigating the case.

Sources claim the woman had shared some photographs of other women from the hostel with the fourth accused, but those were just random shots of them sitting on their beds or roaming in the corridor.

The accused woman last shared a nude with her boyfriend back in 2021. Both have denied exchanging videos thereafter, said sources.

According to sources, the woman attempted to shoot objectionable videos of other girls, but they were not shot properly. In one recovered video, only legs are seen. The number of videos that were properly made will come out only once the data is restored, said sources.

Deputy Inspector General of Police G PS Bhullar is likely to address the media on the status of investigations soon.

