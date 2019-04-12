English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Will Wait for Final Judgment: BJP Says on SC's Interim Order in Electoral Bonds Case
The Supreme Court on Friday did not stop political funding through electoral bonds but brought several checks on it to bring transparency.
File Photo of BJP Spokesperson Nalin Kohli. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said it will wait for the final judgment of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds and noted that the Union government has already placed its stand before the apex court.
"Whatever is the order of the Supreme Court, it has to be complied with and it is always complied with.
"As far as issues raised by the government is concerned, they have been placed before the court for its consideration. And we will await the final judgment," BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Nalin Kohli said.
The Supreme Court Friday did not stop political funding through electoral bonds but brought several checks on it to bring transparency by directing all political parties to furnish receipts of amounts received and details of the identity of donors in a sealed cover to the Election Commission.
In an interim order, the apex court also directed all political parties to provide details of the amount of the bond and bank account of donors by May 30 to the poll panel.
"Whatever is the order of the Supreme Court, it has to be complied with and it is always complied with.
"As far as issues raised by the government is concerned, they have been placed before the court for its consideration. And we will await the final judgment," BJP spokesperson and Supreme Court lawyer Nalin Kohli said.
The Supreme Court Friday did not stop political funding through electoral bonds but brought several checks on it to bring transparency by directing all political parties to furnish receipts of amounts received and details of the identity of donors in a sealed cover to the Election Commission.
In an interim order, the apex court also directed all political parties to provide details of the amount of the bond and bank account of donors by May 30 to the poll panel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Municipal Commissioner of Vijayawada Explains Simultaneous Voting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Instagram Couple Faces Flak for 'Dangerous' and 'Pointless' Infinity Pool Photo
- PewDiePie Asked to Delete T-Series Diss Tracks, He Whines About Having to Follow Indian Laws
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni’s Advice Helped Pull Off Helicopter Shot: Jadeja
- Student of The Year 2 Trailer: Fierce Competition and Complicated Love Brewing at St. Teresa's
- Upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Gets 4-Star Euro NCAP Crash Test Rating
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results