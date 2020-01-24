Will Wait for India's Invitation Before Decision on Attending SCO Summit, Says Pakistan FM Qureshi
Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi on January 16, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with other leaders for the annual meeting of council of heads of government of the SCO.
A file photo of Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. (Reuters)
Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said Pakistan would wait for India's invitation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit before taking any decision on Islamabad's participation in the event to be held later this year.
Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi on January 16, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan along with other leaders for the annual meeting of council of heads of government of the SCO.
For the first time, India will host the annual meeting of the council of heads of government of the SCO.
During an interaction with reporters, when asked about Pakistan's participation in the SCO summit to be hosted by New Delhi, Qureshi said, "We will have to wait for the invitation."
The Indian government's announcement on inviting Pakistan to the mega event came in the midst of frayed ties between the two countries over India's withdrawal of special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two union territories.
India and Pakistan became full members of the China-dominated grouping in 2017.
Usually, the heads of government meeting of the SCO are represented by foreign ministers while a number of countries send their prime ministers also.
India has always been represented by the external affairs minister in the heads of government meeting, while the SCO heads of state summit is attended by the prime minister.
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its members last year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Film Fails To Get us Grooving
- Panga Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut Delivers A Pitch-perfect Performance
- Over 24,000 Undelivered Letters Found Stashed at Former Postman's House in Japan
- Pullela Gopichand Admits Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Need to Buck Up, Not Worried About PV Sindhu
- Kia Carnival First Drive Review: The Premium MPV India Deserved for Long