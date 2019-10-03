Will Weakly Flickering Liberty Burn Brightly or Die, Asks Chidambaram
The former finance minister has been lodged in Tihar Jail since September 5 in the INX Media case.
File photo of P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in a corruption case, on Thursday claimed inequality is growing among Indians and wondered whether "weakly flickering" liberty will burn "brightly or die”.
"Fraternity is all but dead. Casteism and bigotry seem to have taken over. Equality is a distant dream. All the evidence point to growing inequality among Indians. Liberty is the only flame flickering weakly. Will it burn brightly or die, only time can tell," he said on Twitter.
Chidambaram, who had asked his family to tweet on his behalf, also said, "As we begin the year-long celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, we have to ask the question "Whither Liberty, Equality and Fraternity?"
