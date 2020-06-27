INDIA

'Will Win': Kejriwal Says Ample Testing, Beds, Oxygen Monitoring are Delhi's Weapons in Covid-19 Battle

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

  PTI
  Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 1:20 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Delhi is waging a difficult war against coronavirus pandemic and will emerge victorious, but it will take time for it.

The Delhi government is combating the pandemic by increasing beds for COVID-19 patients, raising the number of tests, providing oximeters and oxygen concentrators to patients in home isolation, providing plasma therapy, and through survey and screening, he said in a briefing.

In the past one month, the number of beds have been raised significantly in hospitals and now there is no lack of beds. Out of 13,500 available, 7,500 are vacant, he said.

Kejriwal also said that currently around 20,000 tests for COVID-19 are being undertaken daily in the city. He said a serological survey has started for ascertaining the level of coronavirus spread in the city. Under the survey started on Saturday, 20,000 samples will be collected, the chief minister said.

