Will Work with India for Peace and Prosperity in Region, New Lankan Premier Mahinda Rajpaksa Tells PM Modi
Thanking Modi for his congratulatory message, Rajpaksa, who was sworn in on Thursday as Sri Lankan premier by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said the two countries will continue to work closely to strengthen the bilateral ties.
A file photo of Mahinda Rajapaksa with PM Narendra Modi. (Twitter/Mahinda Rajapaksa)
Colombo: Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday said he would work with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for peace and prosperity for both the countries and the region.
"Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let us continue to promote our shared partnership for peace and prosperity for both our countries and the region," he said in a tweet.
Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi. Let us continue to promote our shared partnership for peace and prosperity for both our countries and the region. https://t.co/BV248yIYAO— Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) November 21, 2019
Earlier, Modi congratulated Rajapaksa on being sworn in as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka, saying he looks forward to work with him to further strengthen relations between the two nations.
"Congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. I look forward to working closely with him for further strengthening fraternal India-Sri Lanka ties," Modi wrote on Twitter.
In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said it was ready to work very closely with the new government in Sri Lanka and expressed hope that it will fulfil aspirations of the minority Tamil community living in the island country. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar underlined India's willingness to work closely with the new government.
President Gotabaya has accepted Modi's invitation to visit India on November 29.
