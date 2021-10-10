Will You Face a Blackout Soon? Import Woes, 'Unexpected' Demand Crack Coal Coalition as States Sound SOS

After Covid-19, air pollution and violence in a few states, India has a new reason to worry. This time, the luxury of an air conditioner or even the necessity to charge smartphones may take a hit. Almost all states are running out of coal at an alarming pace and several out of them are at the brink of an electricity blackout.

“Our officials are making continuous efforts to maintain the supply of coal in the state," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday.

Joining a long queue, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi also asked the central government to immediately enhance the state’s coal supply as per quota to tide over power crisis with impending shutdown of its thermal plants due to fast depleting coal reserves

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has also said that there is an acute shortage of coal in the country and has appealed to its customers to “conserve power by switching off lights, devices & air conditioners when not required." Punjab has also cut power for three to four hours.

Following reports of the severe power crisis due to a sharp decline in coal supplies in several states, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday asked the coal and railway ministry for 20 coal rakes for Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGencos).

The AP CM also asked for supplies so that revival of non working pithead power plants on emergency basis can take place. Reddy added that there is a deficit of 500MW from central power generating companies. As situation looks grim, even banks may be instructed to provide working capital to discom to tide over coal payment issue.

Earlier on Friday, the Jagan Reddy government sent a virtual SOS to the Centre, and requested urgent allotment of coal and revival of defunct coal-fired power plants. Reddy in his letter to PM Narendra Modi said that the power demand in the state rose by 20 percent in a month and 15 percent in the last six months.

Meanwhile, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday held a high level review meeting on the possible power crisis due to coal shortage. CM Arvind Kejriwal had even warned of a looming power crisis in the Indian capital of 20 million people due to coal shortages which have already triggered electricity cuts in some eastern and northern states in the past couple of days.

Power discom Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) CEO Ganesh Srinivasan on Saturday has said the national capital may go through intermittent rotational load shedding in coming days due to coal shortage across the nation. Srinivasan added the coal-based power stations supplying electricity to Delhi discoms have coal stocks to meet generation requirements for one-two days against 20 days.

TPDDL, which supplies power to north and northwest Delhi areas, also sent an SMS to power consumers, saying, “Due to limited coal availability in generation plants across north, power supply scenario between 2 pm to 6 pm is at critical level. Kindly use electricity judiciously. Be a responsible citizen. Inconvenience caused is regretted."

In Rajasthan too power cuts have been intermittent. The Congress-led state has said that it will schedule one-hour power cuts. Maharashtra and Karnataka too are facing coal shortage issues. Thermal stations in the two states only have coal reserves for two to three days. Meanwhile Telangana Genco officials have claimed they have sufficient coal reserves for next one week to 10 days.

The shortages in India - the world’s largest coal consumer after China - follow widespread outages in neighbouring China, which has shut factories and schools to manage the crisis.

Over half of India’s 135 coal-fired power plants, which in total supply around 70% of India’s electricity, have fuel stocks of less than three days, data from the Centrall grid operator showed.

On Wednesday, the Indian Express newspaper quoted power minister RK Singh as saying: “There is nowhere that we have not been able to supply the quantity of power demanded."

Energy supplies are under strain globally as prices surge and demand and supply chains are strained by the recovery of consumption following lockdowns to contain the pandemic. India’s power shortfall in the first seven days of October was over 21 times the deficit in the same period last year, and more than four times of that in 2019.

India’s eastern states of Jharkhand and Bihar state, and north western Rajasthan were among the worst affected. Jharkhand recorded a power deficit of 18%-24%, while power supply to Bihar and Rajasthan was between 6% and 17% below requirements.

Industrial states such as Gujarat and Haryana also faced more shortages than average this week, as did some parts of India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, which faces elections in early 2022.

Kerala has asked its citizens to restrict use of electrical appliances such as grinders and dryers after sunset, a senior official in the state’s electricity board said.

